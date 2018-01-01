Just press Ctrl + Space.
Access everything in the cloud with one simple hotkey.
Native app for macOS and Windows.
Try Diamond now, for free!
Simple setup, no credit card required.
A fast native app
CTRL + SPACE will open Diamond on your Mac or PC. Don't waste valuable time looking through browser windows or complex directories. Go straight to search.
Security + Connectivity
Diamond securely connects to as many inbox or accounts as your want for you and your teammates.
Diamond searches everything
Use Diamond to search for files and emails across Google Drive, Gmail, Dropbox, Outlook, and more.
Setting up is easy.
1. Sign Up
Create a profile with just a few key details.
2. Download App
Support for Windows and macOS. There is no coding required.
3. Connect Integrations
Easily connect Diamond to Google apps, Outlook, and more.
Use Diamond with your team.
Make Diamond the main access point to all of your business information.
Diamond For Teams — Company Pricing$15
Monthly price per user per month billed annually
|Diamond for macOS Sierra or Windows 7 (and above)
|Integrate with Dropbox, Google Drive, Gmail, Outlook, OneDrive, Box, and more.
|Support for local file search and application launch
|Search by collaborator (e.g., contacts, team member name)
|Search by content (e.g., subject, keyword)
|Search by file type, project name, or folder (e.g., .pdf, .docx, .m4a, .jpg)
|World Class Security
90 Day Worry-Free Guarantee
If you’re not satisfied, request a full refund within your first 90 days.