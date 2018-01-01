Just press Ctrl + Space.

Access everything in the cloud with one simple hotkey.
Native app for macOS and Windows.

Launch Diamond

Try Diamond now, for free!

Simple setup, no credit card required.

A fast native app

CTRL + SPACE will open Diamond on your Mac or PC. Don't waste valuable time looking through browser windows or complex directories. Go straight to search.

Diamond App

Learn more

Launch Diamond

Security + Connectivity

Diamond securely connects to as many inbox or accounts as your want for you and your teammates.

File Icons

Discover Why

Teams
Diamond on macOS

Diamond searches everything

Use Diamond to search for files and emails across Google Drive, Gmail, Dropbox, Outlook, and more.

Service Icons

Help your team

Setting up is easy.

  • 2. Download App

    Support for Windows and macOS. There is no coding required.

  • 3. Connect Integrations

    Easily connect Diamond to Google apps, Outlook, and more.

Use Diamond with your team.

Make Diamond the main access point to all of your business information.

Sign up for Teams

Diamond For Teams — Company Pricing

$15

Monthly price per user per month billed annually

Diamond for macOS Sierra or Windows 7 (and above)
Integrate with Dropbox, Google Drive, Gmail, Outlook, OneDrive, Box, and more.
Support for local file search and application launch
Search by collaborator (e.g., contacts, team member name)
Search by content (e.g., subject, keyword)
Search by file type, project name, or folder (e.g., .pdf, .docx, .m4a, .jpg)
World Class Security

90 Day Worry-Free Guarantee

If you’re not satisfied, request a full refund within your first 90 days.